Odds & Ends: Ben Platt to Star in New Film Run This Town & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ben Platt to Star in New Film Run This Town

Ben Platt has landed another new screen gig! The Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen star has been cast in the new film drama Run This Town, according to Deadline. Platt will play a journalist who uncovers a political scandal and works to expose it. Joining Platt in the film will be upcoming live-action Aladdin star Mena Massoud, Emmy winner Damian Lewis and Nina Dobrev. A release date for Run This Town will be set at a later time.



Margot Robbie Is Producing a Shakespearean-Themed TV Series

Oscar-nominated I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is partnering with ABC to produce a 10-part series about the works of William Shakespeare told from female perspectives, according to Deadline. Each episode of the series will focus on a different Shakespeare title. The currently untitled project will begin filming in Australia this year, with a start date to come. We can't wait to watch!



Ever After to Arrive at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre

The celebrated musical adaptation of the beloved film Ever After—which was first seen in a world premiere production at Paper Mill Playhouse—will play the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta as part of its 2018-2019 season. Susan V. Booth will direct and JoAnn M. Hunter will choreograph the new mounting of the musical from award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler. Ever After will play the Coca-Cola Stage from January 19-February 17, 2019. For more information on the full Alliance Theatre season, click here.