Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dee Snider
(Photo: Tim Tronckoe)
Twisted Sister Rock Icon Dee Snider to Guest-Star in Broadway's Rocktopia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2018

Dee Snider, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling band Twisted Sister, will return to Broadway as a special guest vocalist in Rocktopia from April 9-15. The much-anticipated concert event celebrates its opening at the Broadway Theatre tonight, March 27.

Snider became lead singer of Twisted Sister in 1976 and wrote the massive hits “I Wanna Rock” and “We're Not Gonna Take It.” He was previously seen on Broadway as Dennis in the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages, which featured both of his hit songs.

Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleisher looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.

Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan and Monahan, the cast includes Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), with Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème). Train frontman Pat Monahan plays a limited engagement in the show through April 8 while Cheap Trick lead singer Robin Zander will appear from April 23-29.

Rocktopia

A rule-busting multimedia extravaganza!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  2. Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show
  3. Exclusive! Divine Portraits of Andrew Garfield & More on Opening Night of Angels in America
  4. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess
  5. Broadway Grosses: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Ignites the Box Office & Plays to Sold-Out Crowds

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers