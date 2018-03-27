Exclusive! Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Sing The Last Five Years' 'Shiksa Goddess' at Miscast

The 2018 edition of MCC Theater's Miscast was one for the books. An A-list cast of Broadway performers came out to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing tunes from roles in which they'd never be cast. Perhaps the most impressive performance of the night came from Caissie Levy, who is currently singing out as Elsa eight times a week in Frozen. Levy took her shot at the role of Jamie in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, singing the fierce number "Shiksa Goddess." Give a watch below and start dream-casting a perfect Cathy to appear opposite Levy's Jamie in the musical's next revival.



