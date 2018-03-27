Broadway BUZZ

Greta Gerwig & Laurie Metcalf
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
So Wrong, It's Right! Greta Gerwig, Jeremy Jordan & More Celebrate Laurie Metcalf at Miscast 2018
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 27, 2018

MCC's annual Miscast gala is always a blast! The brightest stars performing totally nailing songs from roles in which they would never be cast? Come on! We're still watching Caissie Levy's "Shiksa Goddess" on repeat. This year's celebration honored Tony winner Laurie Metcalf. Lady Bird scribe and director Greta Gerwig attended the event to support the Oscar nominee who appeared in Gerwig's acclaimed film. In addition, a slew of stars took the stage, including Jordan Fisher, Sara Bareilles, Jeremy Jordan and more! Broadway.com captured exclusive, gorgeous and sometime silly portraits of all the evening's guests. View the entire gallery here!

Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles
SpongeBob SquarePants gents Gavin Lee, Ethan Slater and Wesley Taylor
Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan
Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart and Javier Muñoz
Frozen's Caissie Levy
View the Gallery Here
