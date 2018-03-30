Odds & Ends: Keala Settle, John Legend & the Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Rule New Music Friday & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hear Keala Settle’s Amazing Cover of Sia’s ‘Bird Set Free’

Listening to Keala Settle’s powerful pipes on “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman has been a daily ritual since the track’s release back in December. Now, fans of the Broadway beltress have a new Settle anthem to jam to: an exquisite cover of Sia’s “Bird Set Free.” Get into it below!







Jesus Christ Superstar Tracks Released

We’re all gearing up to watch NBC’s superbly starry broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert this weekend. As previously announced, the Easter broadcast will feature the golden vocals of John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas and more. In addition, fans will get a soundtrack from the broadcast on April 6. Want to hear something divine? The overture, “Superstar,” and “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)” are all out now. Praise be!











The School of Rock Cast Covers 'Heaven on Their Minds'

Speaking of Jesus Christ Superstar, the School of Rock fam is ready! Current cast members John Arthur Greene, Zachary Zwelling (guitar), Montgomery Lamb (bass), Levi Buksbazen (drums) and Jim Kaplan (keys) covered Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rollicking "Heaven on Their Minds" ahead of the April 1 broadcast. Get ready to headbang!







Two-Time Tony Winner Cherry Jones Joins Amy Poehler’s Netflix Film

Cherry Jones will join Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and more for Wine Country, reports Deadline. The Netflix comedy film marks Poehler’s feature directorial debut. Written by Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, the movie follows longtime friends who head to Napa for the weekend to celebrate a 50th birthday. Production is already underway in Los Angeles. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll hit the small screen!