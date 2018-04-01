Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Favorite Performance from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 1, 2018
(Photo: James Dimmock/NBC)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Praise be! Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert was simply divine! John Legend's golden vocals, Sara Bareilles' "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and Brandon Victor Dixon's heavenly pipes—we cannot wait for the soundtrack to hit earbuds on April 6. In the meantime, we want to know which performance from the broadcast was your absolute favorite. Which numbers from the live musical concert version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice tuner were simply divine? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked off this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

