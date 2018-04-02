Broadway Grosses: Disney Dominates at the Box Office as Frozen, The Lion King & Aladdin Soar

Let it go? More like rake it in! Disney nabbed three out of the top five grossing spots this past week with The Lion King taking in $3,092,152, Frozen garnering $2,246,998 and Aladdin earning $2,110,432. Disney's newest production Frozen, which officially opened at the St. James Theatre on March 22, surpassed its earning potential of $2,226,184. The week's other hot tickets included Hamilton, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen and Anastasia.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 1:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Lion King ($3,092,152)*
2. Hamilton ($2,882,014)
3. Wicked ($2,723,040)*
4. Frozen ($2,246,998)
5. Aladdin ($2,110,432)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical ($568,993)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($431,330)
3. Lobby Hero ($409,431)
2. Children of a Lesser God ($363,848)
1. Travesties ($151,212)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.37%)
2. Come From Away (102%)
3. Hamilton (101.58%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)
5. Anastasia (101.19%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Carousel (88.05%)
4. Travesties (85.22%)**
3. Rocktopia (81.89%)
2. Children of a Lesser God (79.06%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (60.42%)
*Number based on nine performances
**Number based on four preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY