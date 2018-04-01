Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Ben Platt Joins Starry Lineup for Stephen Schwartz's 70th Birthday Concert & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 3, 2018
Ben Platt, Stephen Schwartz & Benj Pasek
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Ben Platt & More Join Starry Lineup for Stephen Schwartz's 70th Birthday Concert
These stars have magic to do! A new group of performers have been announced for the Dramatists Guild Foundation's April 23 7:00pm benefit concert toasting the 70th birthday of beloved composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, Laura Benanti, Alan Menken, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez and Renée Fleming will pay tribute to acclaimed Wicked and Pippin songwriter Schwartz at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. They join a previously announced lineup that includes Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Patina Miller, Darren Criss, Lindsay Mendez, Alex Newell, Michael McCorry Rose, Corey Cott and Casey Cott. Scott Schwartz will direct the special evening honoring his dad and collaborator.

Katrina Lenk Lands Recurring Role on The Good Fight
The Band's Visit star Katrina Lenk is headed to the small screen. The stage talent has booked a recurring role on season two of the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight, according to Deadline. Lenk will take on the role of Nafatali Amado, fiancée to Colin Sweeney, played by stage vet Dylan Baker. Season two of The Good Fight is scheduled to premiere on March 4.

Take a Look at Tony Winner Alex Sharp in the New Film How to Talk to Girls at Parties
The first official trailer is here for How to Talk to Girls at Parties, a new feature film starring Tony winner Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Co-written and directed by Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell, How to Talk to Girls at Parties takes place in 1970s London, where a teenage boy who is into punk music gets involved with a tourist who wants to escape from her group. The film also stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Tony nominee Ruth Wilson, Elle Fanning and Matt Lucas. Gear up for the film's May 18 release with a first look below.



Check Out the Rocking Trailer for the New Musical Girlfriend
We're counting down the days till the D.C. premiere of the coming-of-age musical Girlfriend, inspired by Matthew Sweet’s 1991 alternative-rock album of the same name. Kicking off performances at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre on April 17, Girlfriend follows college-bound jock Mike (Lukas James Miller) and self-assured but aimless Will (Jimmy Mavrikes) who find themselves drawn to each other. Matthew Gardiner directs the tuner featuring a book by Todd Almond and the music of Sweet. Get a sample of the show with the first official trailer below.



P.S. Broadway Backwards 2018 raised a record-breaking $680,273 for BC/EFA and The Center! Check out video highlights from the incredible event below.

