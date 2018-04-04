Broadway BUZZ

Gabriel Ebert & More to Star in Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over with LCT3
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2018
Gabriel Ebert
Casting has been announced for Pass Over, a new play by Antoinette Nwandu slated to appear at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater this summer as part of the LCT3 program. Danya Taymor will direct the previously announced New York premiere, set to begin previews on June 2 with an opening slated for June 18. The three-person cast will include Tony winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts) and newly anointed Lortel nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline).

In Pass Over, Moses (Hill) and Kitch (Smallwood) stand around on the corner talking smack, passing the time and hoping that a miracle will come. Described as a provocative mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

Pass Over will feature sets by Wilson Chin, lighting by Marcus Doshi and sound by Justin Ellington. Pass Over will play a limited six-week engagement through July 15. 

