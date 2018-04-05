Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Josh Charles & More to Join Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt in Broadway's Straight White Men
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 5, 2018
Josh Charles
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Golden Globe and two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty DeFoe have been announced to join the upcoming Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, scheduled to begin previews at the Hayes Theater on June 29 with an opening slated for July 23. Charles, Bornstein and DeFoe join previously announced stars Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt.

Josh Charles earned a Golden Globe nomination and a pair of Emmy noms for The Good Wife; his stage credits include The Antipodes, The Distance From Here and The Glass Menagerie. Kate Bornstein, a transgender activist, has toured internationally with her solo shows, The Opposite Sex Is Neither; On Men, Women and the Rest of Us; and A Queer and Pleasant Danger. Ty DeFoe has been seen onstage in Masculinity Max and on-screen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Straight White Men

Young Jean Lee's play premieres on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Jesus Christ Superstar to Launch North American Tour in 2019
  2. Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein & More to Lead Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  3. Kirstin Maldonado Extends Her Broadway-Debut Run in Kinky Boots
  4. Off-Broadway Hit Puffs Will Appear in Movie Theaters Nationwide
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers