Josh Charles & More to Join Armie Hammer & Tom Skerritt in Broadway's Straight White Men

Golden Globe and two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty DeFoe have been announced to join the upcoming Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, scheduled to begin previews at the Hayes Theater on June 29 with an opening slated for July 23. Charles, Bornstein and DeFoe join previously announced stars Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt.



Josh Charles earned a Golden Globe nomination and a pair of Emmy noms for The Good Wife; his stage credits include The Antipodes, The Distance From Here and The Glass Menagerie. Kate Bornstein, a transgender activist, has toured internationally with her solo shows, The Opposite Sex Is Neither; On Men, Women and the Rest of Us; and A Queer and Pleasant Danger. Ty DeFoe has been seen onstage in Masculinity Max and on-screen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.