London's Mamma Mia! Celebrates 19th Birthday with Announcement of New Stars

The global smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! celebrates the show’s 19th birthday in London today, April 6, with the announcement of a new slate of stars. Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 6, 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre and later the show's current home, the Novello Theatre.



Joining the production on June 11 will be Ricky Butt as Rosie, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Georgia Louise as Sophie, Alec Porter as Sky, Charlotte O’Rourke as Ali, Leah St Luce as Lisa and Eamonn Cox as Eddie. They join current stars Sara Poyzer as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Richard Trinder as Sam and Damian Buhagiar as Pepper. Caroline Deverill continues to play the role of Donna at certain performances.



Newly announced ensemble members include Chloe Ames, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Adam Davidson, Luke Hall, Lauren Hampton, Jack Heasman, Zoe Humphryes, Chanel Mian, James Willoughby Moore, Dean Read, Beth Relf and Annie Southall. They join current company members Adam Clayton-Smith, Jennifer Hepburn, Stuart Hickey, Mark Isherwood, Tyler Kennington, Robert Knight, Natasha O’Brien and Katy Stredder.



Mamma Mia! reimagines the timeless songs of ABBA with a tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. Featuring the music and lyrics of Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, with musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.



The film version of Mamma Mia!, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, became the highest grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, will be released in cinemas on July 20.