Odds & Ends: Watch Anthony Ramos & Eden Espinosa in the Kennedy Center's In the Heights & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Anthony Ramos & Eden Espinosa in the Kennedy Center's In the Heights

Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center served up an epic weekend-long production of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights from March 21-25. The mounting starred Broadway greats including Anthony Ramos, Eden Espinosa, Ana Villafañe and Vanessa Hudgens singing Hamilton creator Miranda's Tony-winning score. Give a watch to newly released footage from the pitch-perfect production below. We have no doubt that we'll be watching on loop all weekend.







Patti Cohenour & More to Lead Bartram & Hill's New Musical You Are Here

Casting has been announced for Goodspeed Musicals' production of You Are Here, a new musical songwriter Neil Bartram and book writer Brian Hill, who collaborated on the Broadway musical The Story of My Life. Tony nominee Patti Cohenour will lead the company of the tuner, scheduled to run from May 18 through June 10 at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre in Chester, CT. Sarna Lapine will direct with Patrick McCollum as choreographer. You Are Here takes place on July 20, 1969, when a man walks on the moon and Chicago housewife Diana (Cohenour) walks out of her comfortable suburban life. Suddenly alone in a fast-changing world, she finds that a series of unexpected encounters can turn one small step into a giant, life-changing leap. Joining Cohenour in the cast will be Andrea Frierson, Stacia Fernandez and Dan Rosales. The production will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Jay Hilton.



Beth Leavel to Star in Reading of New Tuner Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher

Beth Leavel, the Tony winner who will soon return to Broadway in The Prom, has been announced to play the iconic role created on the small screen by Angela Lansbury in a reading of the new musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher. Stage vets Josh Lamon, Phillip Taratula and Leslie Kritzer will also appear in the reading slated to take place on April 24 at 1:00pm and 3:30pm at The Green Room 42. Featuring a book by Lamon, Taratula and Kevin Zak and a score by Keith Varney, the reading will be directed by Tony nominee Dan Knetchges with choreography by Jesse Robb. Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher follows Murder, She Wrote mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (Leavel) as she solves a gruesome murder the only way she knows how: performing musical theater. Reservations for the reading can be made here.