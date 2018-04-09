Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Golden Theatre to See Praised Three Tall Women

Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning play Three Tall Women has been stirring Broadway audiences since making its long overdue main-stem premiere last month. Headlined by stage greats Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill, the new production has proved itself a hot ticket. In the past week, Three Tall Women grossed $779,655.72, up more than $180,000 from the previous week's gross of $599,626.00, and filling the Golden Theatre to 100% capacity. The must-see production plays a limited engagement through June 24, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see three legends at work.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 8:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,142,588.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,507,181.00)
3. Wicked ($2,390,664.00)
4. Frozen ($2,275,395.00)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,138,859.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Lobby Hero ($472,563.30)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($446,582.00)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($375,273.50)
2. Travesties ($289,613.90)*
1. Saint Joan ($185,752.00)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.50%)
2. Come From Away (101.91%)
3. Hamilton (101.82%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)
5. Mean Girls (100.28%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (86.73%)
4. Travesties (82.57%)*
3. Rocktopia (81.23%)
2. Saint Joan (77.13%)*
1. Escape to Margaritaville (71.13%)
*Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
