Culturalist Challenge! Which '90s/2000s TV Heartthrobs Should Come to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 13, 2018
Composite by Ryan Casey/Photos: Getty Images

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Phew! We made it to Friday, Broadway fans! This week has been a fabulous flurry of Broadway openings: the casts of Mean Girls, Carousel and Children of a Lesser God all took their official bows. In honor of the Dawson's Creek favorite Joshua Jackson making his Broadway debut, we had to ask: which other '90s or 2000s teen heartthrob should come to the Great White Way? Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani got this challenge started with her 10 picks. Your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

