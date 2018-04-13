Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sets Date for DuckTales, Nathan Lane Talks Angels in America & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Ready for DuckTales

Disney is not throwing away their shot at collaborating some more with the genius creator of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote an Oscar-nommed song for Disney’s Moana and will appear in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel, has joined the voice cast of the new DuckTales series debuting this summer on Disney XD. According to Deadline, the Miranda will make his debut as Duckburg hero Gizmoduck in a new episode set for May 11.



Nathan Lane Talks Roy Cohn

Angels in America star Nathan Lane stopped by The View on April 13 to discuss his complex role as Roy Cohn in Tony Kushner's landmark play Angels in America. "It's easy to find people who hate him. He destroyed peoples' lives," he said. "But there is a reason why he became successful." Check out the full interview below!







Caissie Levy on Wearing the Princess Pants in Frozen

Fans that have seen Frozen on Broadway cannot stop talking about Caissie Levy's epic "Let It Go" performance. (That costume change—come on!) In addition, audiences are also loving seeing the Disney princess rock pants in the musical. In fact, her costumes weigh a whopping 20 pounds. Watch her discuss all that and more in the Rachael Ray clip below.



