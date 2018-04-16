John Stamos & Wife Caitlin McHugh Welcome Baby Boy

Have mercy! Broadway veteran John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, have announced the recent birth a son. Sweethearts Stamos and McHugh were recently married following a romantic Disney engagement this past October.



"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son," Stamos shared on Instagram. "Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father)."



Stamos has been seen on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cabaret, Nine, Bye Bye Birdie and Gore Vidal's The Best Man. He is a Daytime Emmy nominee for General Hospital and a Primetime Emmy nominee for The Beach Boys: An American Family. Stamos is most known for his role as the beloved Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House. McHugh is an actress known for The Vampire Diaries, I Am Legend, Ingenue-ish and Passing Trains: A Love Story.



Many congratulations to Stamos and McHugh on the new addition!

