Lauren Molina (center) in "Desperate Measures" at York Theatre Company
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Lauren Molina & More to Reprise Performances in Western Musical Desperate Measures
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 17, 2018

Yeehaw! Full casting has been announced for the new musical Desperate Measures, slated to play off-Broadway's New World Stages following a cheered 2017 run at the York Theatre Company. The previously announced transfer will begin previews on May 30 with an opening slated for June 13.

Reprising their performances from the York engagement will be Lauren Molina as Bella Rose, Conor Ryan as Johnny Blood, Gary Marachek as Father Morse, Peter Saide as Sheriff Green and Nick Wyman as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber (yes, that's his real name). They will be joined by new cast member Sarah Parnicky as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo.

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, Desperate Measures tells the tale of Johnny Blood (Ryan), a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff (Saide), an eccentric priest (Marachek), an authoritarian governor (Wyman), a saloon girl gone good (Molina) and a nun out of the habit (Parnicky) as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. 

Desperate Measures features music by David Friedman, book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and direction by Bill Castellino. The production includes scenic design by Jim Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Paul Miller and sound design by Julian Evans. David Hancock Turner serves as musical director.

