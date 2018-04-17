Tickets Are Now on Sale for Straight White Men Starring Tom Skerritt, Josh Charles & Armie Hammer

Tickets are now on sale for the star-packed Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, scheduled to begin previews at the Hayes Theater on June 29 with an opening slated for July 23.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve, when Ed has gathered his three adult sons, Drew, Matt and Jake, to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



The cast is led by Emmy winner Tom Skerritt (Picket Fences), two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Kate Bornstein (A Queer and Pleasant Danger) and Ty Defoe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).



Straight White Men will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. The production will play a limited engagement through September 9.