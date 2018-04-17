Odds & Ends: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Set for Off-Broadway Revival & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



On a Clear Day You Can See Forever to Receive Off-Broadway Revival

Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre has announced a new mounting of Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner's beloved musical On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. Charlotte Moore will direct the revival, set to star Tony nominee Melissa Errico as Daisy Gamble/Melinda Welles and Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Dr. Mark Bruckner. Previews will on June 15 with an opening set for June 28. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever centers on Daisy Gamble (Errico), a woman of extrasensory talents—she sings and flowers bloom, and she always knows where you’ve placed your keys—but it’s her smoking habit that leads her to Dr. Mark Bruckner (Bogardus), a psychiatrist who will attempt to hypnotize her addiction away. In Daisy, Dr. Bruckner discovers the case—and perhaps the love—of his life as he unlocks her past self, an 18th-century British aristocrat named Melinda Welles. The cast of Irish Rep's production will also include John Cudia, Florrie Bagel, William Bellamy, Rachel Coloff, Peyton Crim, Caitlin Gallogly, Matt Gibson, Daisy Hobbs and Craig Waletzko. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever will play a limited run through August 12.



Harriet Harris, Julie White & Christopher Sieber to Announce Drama League Noms

The Drama League Awards have announced that Tony winners Harriet Harris (The Low Road) and Julie White (A Doll's House, Part 2) will join two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) to announce the 2018 Drama League nominations on April 18 at 11:00am from Sardi's. The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 84th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 18 at 11:30am. As previously announced, Tony winner Idina Menzel (Skintight) will receive the Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award, while Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. The National Endowment for the Arts will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.



Great Comet Originals Phillipa Soo & Shaina Taub to Reunite at Joe's Pub

Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (The Parisian Woman) has been announced as a special guest for the upcoming Joe's Pub concert of acclaimed singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. The previously announced event, part of Taub's monthly residency, will take place on April 23 at 7:00pm. The show will serve as a creative laboratory for Taub and her band as they debut new songs. Among Taub's extensive résumé as songwriter and performer are off-Broadway productions of Old Hats and Hadestown and the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park mounting of her new Twelfth Night musical. Soo and Taub first shared the stage in the off-Broadway-debut production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.



Linda Lavin to Make Café Carlyle Debut

Tony-winning legend Linda Lavin will bring her vocal stylings to New York City cabaret venue Café Carlyle with My Second Farewell Concert, Lavin's debut engagement at the Upper East Side venue, set to run from May 8-19. Lavin is a Tony winner for Broadway Bound whose stage credits also include Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Gypsy, It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, Collected Stories, Follies and The Lyons. My Second Farewell Concert will feature musical direction by Billy Stritch with Lavin's husband, Steve Bakunas, on the drums.