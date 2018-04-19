Cynthia Nixon Likens Her Run for Governor to Three Tall Women Star Glenda Jackson: 'You Can Have More Than One Career in Your Life'

Our ears perked up when two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon announced her run for New York governor. The Broadway veteran paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 18 to talk about her desired shift from award-winning actress to hard-pressing politician. Colbert asked Nixon about some of the flak she has received regarding whether a "celebrity" is qualified to take on a top government role. Nixon responded by stating that she had plans to see the new Broadway production of Three Tall Women starring Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who after many years in acting successfully served for decades in parliament. "You can have more than one career in your life," stated Nixon. Hear more from the native New Yorker and Broadway favorite below.



