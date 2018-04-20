Broadway BUZZ

PIX11 Partners with The Broadway Channel for Exclusive Special Spring Fever on Broadway
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2018
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Getty Images)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community. Hosted by PIX11’s Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Spring Fever on Broadway, will air on PIX11 on April 22 at 6:00pm ET. Broadway Profiles will also appear on WSFL-TV in Miami on April 21 at 11:00pm ET.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Spring Fever on Broadway will feature interviews with Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman and Frozen's Caissie Levy as well as segments on the 2018 Broadway productions of Angels in America, Three Tall Women and Rocktopia. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek will also appear on the special, offering up a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

