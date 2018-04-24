Broadway's King Kong Finds Its Stars in Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris

Principal casting is set for the upcoming Broadway premiere of King Kong! Christiani Pitts, currently starring in A Bronx Tale on Broadway, will star as Ann Darrow, and Eric William Morris, who has been seen on Broadway in Coram Boy and Mamma Mia!, will play Carl Denham. As previously announced, King Kong will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5 with an opening set for November 8.



Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and music by Marius de Vries (Bombay Dreams) and Eddie Perfect. Drew McOnie directs.​



King Kong’s design team will include Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director).



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.