Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway's King Kong Finds Its Stars in Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2018
Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Principal casting is set for the upcoming Broadway premiere of King Kong! Christiani Pitts, currently starring in A Bronx Tale on Broadway, will star as Ann Darrow, and Eric William Morris, who has been seen on Broadway in Coram Boy and Mamma Mia!, will play Carl Denham. As previously announced, King Kong will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5 with an opening set for November 8.

Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and music by Marius de Vries (Bombay Dreams) and Eddie Perfect. Drew McOnie directs.​

King Kong’s design team will include Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. James Corden & Allison Janney Singing from The Sound of Music Is One of Our Favorite Things
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows That Deserve Tony Love
  3. Mischief Managed! Exclusive Portraits of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Stars on Opening Night
  4. SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & My Fair Lady Top 2018 Outer Critics Circle Nominations
  5. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park Sets Casting for Othello & Twelfth Night

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers