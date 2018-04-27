Final 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Mean Girls Rivals Will Go Head to Head, Cursed Child Score Is Ineligible & More

The Tony Awards administration committee met today for the fourth and final time this season to confirm the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2018 Tony Awards. The productions discussed were Mean Girls, Children of a Lesser God, Carousel, My Fair Lady, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Travesties, Saint Joan and The Iceman Cometh. Additionally, a new determination was made on the play 1984.
Determinations of note include the ruling of Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen, who plays Cady Heron, and Taylor Louderman, who appears as Regina George, both eligible for nominations in the Leading Actress category; the music appearing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, composed by Imogen Heap, is not eligible for consideration in the Best Original Score category; and in a new ruling of the previously assessed1984, the play's scenic designers Chloe Lamford and Tim Reid will be jointly eligible for consideration.
Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, actresses and actors billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The administration committee made the following determinations:
Erika Henningsen and Taylor Louderman will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their respective performances in Mean Girls.
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Mean Girls.
Renée Fleming will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Carousel.
Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in My Fair Lady.
Jamie Parker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
The music of Imogen Heap featured in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is not eligible for the Best Original Score category.
LaChanze will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.
Robert Brill and Sean Nieuwenhuis will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.
Condola Rashad will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Saint Joan.
Chloe Lamford and Tim Reid will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on 1984.
In addition, the Tony Administration Committee determined that in the 26 competitive categories for which there are at least nine candidates, there shall be five nominees in that category.
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall, will air on CBS on June 10 at 8:00pm EST. The 2018 Tony nominations will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.
