Third 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Frozen Stars Will Compete in Leading Category; 1984 Is Now Eligible & More

The Tony Awards administration committee met today for the third time to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the American Theatre Wing's 2018 Tony Awards. The Tonys administration committee meets a total of four times throughout the 2017-2018 season to decide the eligibility for the 72nd Annual Tonys. The productions discussed on April 12 were John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Angels in America, Lobby Hero, Three Tall Women and 1984, which was re-reviewed by the committee.



Determinations of note include the rulings of Frozen stars Patti Murin, who plays Anna, and Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, both of whom were deemed eligible for the Leading Actress in a Musical category; Andrew Garfield, who was ruled eligible for the Leading Actor in a Play category for his turn as Prior Walter in Angels in America, while his below-the-title co-stars (including Nathan Lane, who plays Roy Cohn), will be eligible in featured acting categories; and in an unusual turn of events, the play 1984, which had previously been ruled ineligible to complete, has now been deemed eligible in the Best Play category, with star Tom Sturridge eligible in the Leading Actor in a Play category.



Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, actresses and actors billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The administration committee made the following determinations:



John Lithgow: Stories by Heart will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.



Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Escape to Margaritaville.



The score of Frozen (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) will be considered eligible in the category of Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre.



Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role category for their performances in Frozen.



Christopher Oram and Finn Ross will be considered eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Frozen.



Andrew Garfield will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category for his performance in Angels in America.



Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Angels in America.



Finn Caldwell, Steven Hoggett and Robby Graham will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Angels in America.



Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play category for their respective performances in Three Tall Women.



1984 is now considered eligible in the Best Play category.



Tom Sturridge is now considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in Play category for his performance in 1984.



The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS on June 10 at 8:00pm EST. The official eligibility cutoff date for Tony eligibility is April 26 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2017-2018 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2018 Tony Award nominations. As recently announced, the 2018 Tony nominations will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.



