Odds & Ends: Listen to Leslie Odom Jr. Sing 'Without You' from Rent & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 27, 2018
Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Listen to Leslie Odom Jr. Sing "Without You" from Rent
This news is music to our ears! Silk-voiced Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has released his own rendition of Jonathan Larson's moving number Without You from the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical Rent. Odom began performing the song on the road last year and recently recorded it as part of his new album—which isn't set for release until this fall—but S-Curve Records has just made the song available now. Give a listen to Odom's stirring take on the musical-theater staple below and stay tuned for details on his full album.



Be More Chill Cast Album to Be Released on Vinyl
The cast recording of Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's fan-favorite musical Be More Chill will be released on vinyl by Ghostlight Records this July. As previously announced, the show is scheduled to make its off-Broadway debut on July 26 at the Pershing Square Signature Center on the heels of a celebrated engagement at New Jersey's Two River Theater. The Be More Chill cast album features original cast members Jake Boyd, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Will Connolly, Stephanie Hsu, Katie Ladner, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, George Salazar and Paul Whitty. Get a sample of Iconis' thrilling tunes below.



Mike Birbiglia's New Solo Play Receives Off-Broadway Extension
The latest solo comedy by award-winning comedian and solo playwright Mike Birbiglia has received an extension through August 25 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. As previously announcedMike Birbiglia: The New One, performed by Birbiglia and directed by Seth Barrish, will play a limited engagement beginning on July 26 with an official opening set for August 2. Birbiglia's past theatrical works include Thank God for Jokes, the Lucille Lortel Award-winning My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and his solo theater debut, Sleepwalk with Me, which was adapted into a bestselling book and award-winning feature film.

