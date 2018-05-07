Broadway BUZZ

Kathleen Chalfant to Be Honored with Special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 7, 2018
Kathleen Chalfant
(Photo: DKC/O&M)

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced that Tony nominee and Obie winner Kathleen Chalfant will be presented with a special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement. The 63rd Annual Obie Awards ceremony will be held on May 21 at New York City's Terminal 5.

Chalfant earned a Tony nomination for originating the role of Hannah Pitt in the Broadway premiere production of Angels in America. She has amassed more than 50 off-Broadway credits, including Obie-winning turns in Wit and Talking Heads and a recent celebrated performance in For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Chalfant's other off-Broadway credits include Dear Elizabeth, Tales From Red Vienna, Somewhere Fun, Red Dog Howls, Family Week, Savannah Bay, The Vagina Monologues, Phaedra in Delirium and The Investigation of the Murder in El Salvador.

As previously announced, Obie-winning actor and special 2018 Tony winner John Leguizamo will host the 2018 Obie Awards. The Obie Award judges panel for this season is chaired by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold.

