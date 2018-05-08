Broadway BUZZ

We're Overwhelmed by the Joyful Final Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 8, 2018

We've been served up with three incredible trailers for the singing and dancing film sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again—and this last one just might be better than all the rest! Universal Pictures has offered up a final sample of the ABBA-scored movie musical starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, Beautiful star Jessica Keenan Wynn and Cher! Give a watch below and mark your calendar: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is released in cinemas on July 20.

