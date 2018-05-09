Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Kinky Boots' New Stars Tyler Glenn & Carrie St. Louis in a Fabulous Curtain Call
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2018
Tyler Glenn & Carrie St. Louis in Kinky Boots
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Two new stars have laced up their Kinky Boots. Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn and Broadway vet Carrie St. Louis recently took over the roles of Charlie Price and Lauren in the hit Broadway musical, and the show celebrated with a special curtain call on May 8 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Glenn and St. Louis recently replaced David Cook and Kirstin Maldonado in the hit show. See longtime Lola J. Harrison Ghee, who returned to the celebrated drag queen role on May 1, and the pair of new leads take a bow below.

New leading lady Carrie St. Louis takes a bow.

 

J. Harrison Ghee celebrates with new Charlie Price and Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn.

 

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. We're Overwhelmed by the Joyful Final Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  3. Bravo! Winners Announced for the 2018 Theatre World Awards
  4. Glee Alum & Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist to Join Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  5. Lea Salonga to Exit Tony-Nominated Once On This Island; Darlesia Cearcy to Take Over as Erzulie

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen Mean Girls The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Summer: The Donna Summer Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers