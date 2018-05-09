See Kinky Boots' New Stars Tyler Glenn & Carrie St. Louis in a Fabulous Curtain Call

Two new stars have laced up their Kinky Boots. Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn and Broadway vet Carrie St. Louis recently took over the roles of Charlie Price and Lauren in the hit Broadway musical, and the show celebrated with a special curtain call on May 8 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Glenn and St. Louis recently replaced David Cook and Kirstin Maldonado in the hit show. See longtime Lola J. Harrison Ghee, who returned to the celebrated drag queen role on May 1, and the pair of new leads take a bow below.

New leading lady Carrie St. Louis takes a bow.