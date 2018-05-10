Bradley Cooper to Star In & Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

Tony and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper will embody iconic West Side Story songwriter Leonard Bernstein in a new biopic, according to Deadline. The movie, titled Bernstein, will be directed and co-written by Cooper, with Josh Singer. This film is different from the other recently announced Leonard Bernstein bio-flick The American, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal.



Cooper's stage credits include a Broadway-debut performance in Three Days of Rain and a Tony-nominated turn as John Merrick in The Elephant Man. He earned Oscar nominations for American Sniper, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook and is the director, co-writer and star (alongside Lady Gaga) of the forthcoming A Star Is Born remake.



The late, legendary songwriter Bernstein earned a 1953 Tony Award for his music to Wonderful Town. His other musical scores included West Side Story, Candide, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, On the Town, The Cradle Will Rock and Peter Pan. In Hollywood, Bernstein's achievements included an Oscar nomination, two Grammy nominations and seven Emmy Awards.



No word yet on production timing for Bernstein vs. The American—but no matter what, moviegoers will soon have the chance to learn a whole lot about one of theater's greatest artists.