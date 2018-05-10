Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Derek Klena Will Return to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 10, 2018
Derek Klena
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Derek Klena Will Return to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Anastasia alum and current Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena has set another guest appearance as Douglas—aka DJ Fingablast—on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Klena is slated to appear on the third episode of the fourth season, kicking off on May 30. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is co-created by Robert Carlock and Mean Girls scribe Tina Fey. The cast includes Broadway alum Tituss Burgess and Tony winner Jane Krakowski.

Nicholas Rodriguez & More Complete Cast of the Muny's Jersey Boys
Oh, what a night! The full cast has been announced for the Muny's upcoming production of the Tony-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, running from July 9-16 at the St. Louis outdoor venue. New to the cast are Broadway alums Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Bob Crewe and Neal Benari (Fiddler on the Roof) as Gyp DeCarlo. They'll be joined by an ensemble including Michelle Aravena, Candi Boyd, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Tommy Martinez, Carissa Massaro, Trina Mills, Harris Milgrim, Dakota Mullins, Ben Nordstrom, Michael Seltzer, Gabi Stapula and Victor Wisehart. As previously announced, leading the cast as iconic musical group The Four Seasons will be Mark Ballas as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Keith Hines as Nick Massie and Bobby Conte Thornton as Bob Gaudio. Jersey Boys will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music direction by Rick Bertone.

Pulitzer Winner Quiara Alegría Hudes to Be Honored by Page 73
Off-Broadway company Page 73 has announced that Pulitzer-winning playwright and book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes will be the honoree at this year's annual gala. The evening celebrating Page 73's 20th anniversary will be held at Tribeca Rooftop on May 15. Hudes is currently represented on the New York stage with the musical Miss You Like Hell; she is also the Tony-nominated book writer of In the Heights and Pulitzer-winning playwright of Water by the Spoonful. The Page 73 gala will be emceed by Miss You Like Hell star and Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega.

