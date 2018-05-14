Odds & Ends: Jackie Hoffman to Play Yente in Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jackie Hoffman to Play Yente in Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof

Emmy nominee and Broadway regular Jackie Hoffman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) is among the cast of stars who will appear in the American debut of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof. As previously announced, Tony and Oscar winner Joel Grey will direct the production, scheduled to play the Museum of Jewish Heritage beginning on July 4 with an opening slated for July 15. Hoffman will portray Yente alongside Steven Skybell and Jill Abramovitz—both alums of the 2015 Broadway revival of Fiddler—as Tevye and Golde, respectively. The cast will also include Rachel Zatcoff as Tzeitel, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Samantha Hahn as Bielke, Ben Liebert as Motel, Daniel Kahn as Perchik, Cameron Johnson as Fyedka and Bruce Sabath as Lazar Wolf. Rounding out the company are Kirk Geritano, Jodi Snyder, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Michael Yashinsky, Jennifer Babiak, Joanne Borts, Josh Dunn, Michael Einav, Evan Mayer, Nick Raynor, Kayleen Seidl, Adam Shapiro and James Monroe Stevko. Fiddler on the Roof will play a limited engagement through August 26.



Carousel Stars Offer Up Hip New Take on "Mister Snow"

Joshua Henry and his Carousel castmates are at it again. The talents behind the Tony-nominated new revival treated us last week with a funky rendition of "June Is Bustin' Out All Over." Now they've served up a smooth new version of "Mister Snow." Watch 2018 Tony nominees Henry, Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani alongside ensemble player Erica Spyres in the video below, and don't miss your chance to experience them live at the Imperial Theatre.

Len Cariou to Lead Readings of Harry Townsend’s Last Stand

Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd) has signed on to star in two staged readings of Harry Townsend’s Last Stand, a new play by George Eastman. Directed by two-time Emmy winner Peter Scolari (Wicked) and also featuring Warren Bub (Gotham), the readings will be held at Nola Studios on May 21 and 22 at 3:00pm. Harry Townsend’s Last Stand centers on 85-year-old Harry Townsend (Cariou) who lives alone in his home in Vermont. While he still possesses the sharpness of the mind, he is being betrayed by his aging body that is becoming more and more fragile every day. The one happiness in his life is his son, Alan (Bub), who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is in accompanied by an unpleasant agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds with each other as Harry's living in the house becomes not just a question of solitude, but one of safety. Reservations to attend can be made here.



Phylicia Rashad & Condola Rashad to Team Up for Onstage Conversation

Phylicia Rashad, Tony winner and current director of Our Lady of 121st Street, will appear alongside her daughter, current Saint Joan Tony nominee Condola Rashad, for Rashad & Rashad, a one-night onstage conversation at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Set to take place on May 21 at 6:00pm, the evening will be moderated by award-winning director Kamilah Forbes. The mother-daughter duo will discuss their experiences as African-American women working in the entertainment industry, their family relationship both in and out of the industry, their work on their current theater productions and more. The event is free and open to the public.



