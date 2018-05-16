Broadway BUZZ

Admissions Star Ben Edelman to Receive Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 16, 2018
Jessica Hecht & Ben Edelman in "Admissions"
The Theatre World Awards board of directors have announced that actor Ben Edelman will be honored with the 10th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater at the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards. Edelman will be honored for his leading turn in Joshua Harmon's play Admissions, which recently made its world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The Theatre World Awards ceremony will be held at the Circle in the Square Theatre on June 4 at 2:00pm.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honors an outstanding performance in a Broadway or off-Broadway production. Dorothy Loudon made her Broadway debut in Nowhere to Go But Up, a performance for which she received a Theatre World Award. She received a Tony Award for her incomparable performance as Miss Hannigan in the original production of Annie, and went on to originate roles in Noises Off, Westside Waltz and Ballroom.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence is chosen by the trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation; Lionel Larner, executive director; together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards committee. Past recipients include Katrina Lenk, Nicholas Barasch, Leanne Cope, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jonny Orsini, Susan Pourfar, Seth Numrich, Bobby Steggert and Susan Louise O’Connor.

As previously announced, 2018 Theatre World Award recipients for outstanding Broadway or off-Broadway debut performance include Anthony Boyle, Jamie Brewer, Noma Dumezweni, Johnny Flynn, Denise Gough, Harry Hadden-Paton, Hailey Kilgore, James McArdle, Lauren Ridloff, Ethan Slater, Charlie Stemp and Katy Sullivan.

