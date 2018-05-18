Odds & Ends: Fetch the Mean Girls Cast Album Today & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Fetch the Mean Girls Cast Album Today

The original cast recording of the new Broadway musical Mean Girls was released digitally today by Atlantic Records. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning and 12-time Tony-nominated tuner features an infectious score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. The physical CD of the Mean Girls cast album will be released on June 8. Watch book writer Tina Fey show off the new album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.







Laura Osnes & James Snyder Set for Bucks County's Show Boat Concert

A group of talented stage stars have signed on for a one-night concert presentation of Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern's Show Boat, set to appear at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA. Broadway's Josh Rhodes will direct the benefit for the Playhouse, scheduled to take place on June 23 at 7:00pm. Leading the cast will be two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand) as Magnolia, James Snyder (In Transit) as Gaylord Ravenal, Emmy winner Jessica Walter (Arrested Development) as Parthy, Clyde Alves (On the Town) as Frank, Natasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Queenie, Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Ellie and Tony winner Michael McGrath (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Captain Andy. Michel Bell will also reprise his Tony-nominated turn as Joe, the soulful singer of “Ol’ Man River,” from the 1994 Broadway revival. Additional casting will be announced.



The Civilians to Hold Benefit Concert in Memory of Michael Friedman

Celebrated off-Broadway theater company The Civilians has announced a benefit concert celebrating the life and legacy of the late Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson composer/lyricist Michael Friedman. The event, set for June 4 at 7:00pm at Joe's Pub, will raise funds for the newly created Michael Friedman Legacy Fund. The concert will include a selection of songs from Friedman's prolific catalogue—including numbers from his musicals Bloody Bloody, Pretty Filthy, Gone Missing, This Beautiful City, Love's Labour's Lost and The Fortress of Solitude—with performances by a variety of Civilians artists and other stage vets, including John Ellison Conlee, Greg Hildreth, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kevin Mambo, Luba Mason, Jessica Phillips, Britton Smith, Jill Sobule, Mary Testa and Juson Williams.



