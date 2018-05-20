Broadway BUZZ

Watch Tina Fey Try to Pull a Lin-Manuel Miranda & Step into Mean Girls on Saturday Night Live
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 20, 2018
Tina Fey & the cast of 'Mean Girls' on 'Saturday Night Live'
(Photos: Kailey Fellows/NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda received Tony nominations for his performances in both In the Heights and Hamilton. Sara Bareilles thrilled audiences when she took on the leading role in Waitress. So, why can't Tina Fey step into Mean Girls? This is the hilarious premise that funny girl Fey, the cast of Mean Girls, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, producer Lorne Michaels and even Miranda himself explored in an incredible sketch that aired on this weekend's Saturday Night Live season 43 finale, hosted by Tony-nominated scribe Fey. Appearances from Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed and more? Tina Fey rocking Gretchen Wieners' costume? Lin-Manuel Miranda writing in the Burn Book? This seriously has it all. Enjoy the video and some fetch photos from it below!

That Lin-Manuel Miranda appearance is gold.
Come on! We think Tina Fey looks fetch.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
