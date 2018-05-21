Broadway Grosses: As Tony Night Approaches, Once On This Island Packs the Circle in the Square Theatre

Michael Arden's acclaimed revival of Ahrens & Flaherty's Once On This Island has plenty of reason to cheer. The recipient of eight Tony nominations and a pair of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the tuner has been delighting audiences since opening last fall. But the show's recent awards recognition has theatergoers paying extra attention. In the past week, Once On This Island filled the Circle in the Square Theatre to 100.99% capacity, stirring audiences with Arden's immersive staging. With Tony Awards night only a few weeks away, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see the cheered new production for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 20:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,120,832.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,141,255.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,993,068.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,931,445.00)*
5. Wicked ($1,749,587.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($513,582.30)
4. Travesties ($418,868.45)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($411,261.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($337,480.50)
1. Saint Joan ($227,973.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.43%)
2. Come From Away (102.04%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Once On This Island (100.99%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (75.99%)
4. School of Rock (75.68%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (75.64%)
2. Saint Joan (74.69%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (56.98%)
*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League
