Odds & Ends: Marissa Jaret Winokur to Perform Cut Song in Hollywood Bowl's Beauty and the Beast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Marissa Jaret Winokur Joins Hollywood Bowl's Beauty and the Beast

Hairspray Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur has joined the starry lineup set to perform Beauty and the Beast this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl. Richard Kraft will direct the concert staging scheduled for May 25 and 26 at the Los Angeles venue. Winokur will play the Wardrobe and is expected to sing a cut song from Alan Menken's beloved score. As previously announced, the two concerts will also feature Emmy nominee Zooey Deschanel as Belle, Anthony Evans as the Beast, Tony winner Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts, Tony nominee Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere, Taye Diggs as Gaston and Rebel Wilson as Lefou. The performances will be conducted by Michael Koz Kosarin.



Reed Birney & More Set for Project Shaw's The Doctor's Dilemma

Tony winner Reed Birney is among a talent-packed group of stars set for a reading of George Bernard Shaw's 1906 play The Doctor's Dilemma. The readings, part of the Project Shaw series, will take place tonight at 7:00pm at Symphony Space. The Doctor's Dilemma follows the enchanting Jennifer Dubedat who idolizes her artist husband, Louis, but refuses to accept that his illness must be fatal. Joining Birney in the cast will be Peter Bartlett, Warren Kelley, Kevin Ligon, Lisa O'Hare, Kristin Parker, Patti Perkins, Tony Roach, Don Stephenson, Lenny Wolpe and Evan Zes. Project Shaw Artistic Director David Staller will direct.



Afterglow Becomes Longest-Running Show to Play Davenport Theatre

S. Asher Gelman's hit new play Afterglow made off-Broadway history on May 18 when it broke the record as the longest-running show at the Davenport Theatre. Written and directed by Gelman, Afterglow follows Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship who invite Darius to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken and commitments are challenged. The current cast includes Brandon Haagenson as Josh, Joe Chisholm as Alex and David Merten as Darius. Afterglow began performances on June 12, 2017 and is currently slated to run through July 1, 2018.



P.S. Did you love hearing "Stand By Me" at this weekend's royal wedding? Gear up to see talented stage stars sing the hit Leiber & Stoller tune this summer in off-Broadway's Smokey Joe's Cafe.



P.P.S. Carousel's Renée Fleming joins Joshua Henry for a hip new take on "Blow High, Blow Low"



