Everything to Win! Check Out Exclusive Production Photos of Zach Adkins in Anastasia

Fresh face Zach Adkins is playing leading man Dmitry in Broadway's Anastasia, and Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at him in the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical. After understudying the role for a year, Adkins now stars in the show alongside former Broadway.com vlogger and 2017 Star of the Year Christy Altomare, as well as John Bolton, Max von Essen, Vicki Lewis and Mary Beth Peil. Take a look at the photos, and then experience Adkins' golden vocals live at the the Broadhurst Theatre!

Zach Adkins and John Bolton sing about rumors in St. Petersburg in Anastasia.