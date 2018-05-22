Broadway BUZZ

Merle Dandridge in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Merle Dandridge Sets Return Date to Broadway's Once On This Island
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 22, 2018

Merle Dandridge, the power-voiced star who originated the role of Papa Ge in the Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, will return to the hit production on June 18. Dandridge had been on a contractual leave from the musical, with Tamyra Gray playing Papa Ge in the interim. Dandridge will remain with the production for a limited run through August 19, after which Gray will return on August 20.

2018 Tony nominee Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical, which began previews on November 9, 2017 and opened on December 3. The show's cast also includes Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner and 2018 Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson, Darlesia Cearcy and Tony winner Lea Salonga. As previously announced, Salonga will exit the production on June 24; Cearcy will succeed her in the role of Erzulie on June 25.

Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Salonga) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Dandridge), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

 

