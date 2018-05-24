Broadway BUZZ

Parks & Recreation's Paul Schneider to Make Broadway Debut in Straight White Men
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 24, 2018
Paul Schneider
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Paul Schneider has been announced as the final cast member of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men, making its Broadway premiere this summer. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, scheduled to begin previews at the Hayes Theater on June 29 with an opening slated for July 23. Schneider joins previously announced headliners Tom Skerritt, Armie Hammer and Josh Charles

Straight White Men will mark Schneider's Broadway debut. His screen credits include Parks & Recreation, Water for Elephants and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Skerritt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt (Schneider) and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

The cast of Straight White Men will also include Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe. The production will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Straight White Men will play a limited engagement through September 9.

Straight White Men

Young Jean Lee's play premieres on Broadway.
