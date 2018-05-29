Donna Murphy Will Return to Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival

Hello, Donna! Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy will once again walk down the staircase of the Harmonia Gardens Restaurant as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre. Murphy will play the role for six performances during Tony winner Bette Midler’s upcoming six-week return engagement.



As she did during Midler’s run last season, Murphy will play one performance per week, on July 22 at 3:00pm, July 29 at 3:00pm, August 5 at 3:00pm, August 12 at 3:00pm, August 19 at 3:00pm and August 20 at 7:00pm.



Murphy earned Tony Awards for Passion and The King and I. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Wonderful Town, Lovemusik and The People in the Picture.



As previously announced, Midler and original co-star David Hyde Pierce will return to the revival on July 17; current stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber will play their final performance on July 15.



The Hello, Dolly! cast also includes Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.



Hello, Dolly! is scheduled to conclude its Broadway run on August 25.