Odds & Ends: Darren Criss & Lea Michele Kick Off New Concert Tour & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this long weekend.



Darren Criss & Lea Michele Kick Off New Concert Tour

Dynamic Glee duo Darren Criss and Lea Michele launch their new concert tour tonight at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The previously announced multi-city tour brings together the original Spring Awakening star and Hedwig alum in 14 cities across the U.S. for a summer engagement through July 1. Watch Criss get pumped about the new concert tour in the video below.







Mike Wartella Sets Return Engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway favorite Mike Wartella is making his way back to the cabaret stage this summer. The recent Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star and former Broadway.com vlogger will offer up a night of rock covers, originals and musical-theater reimagined on July 24 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Joining Wartella will be Aaron Lavigne (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and Andrea Laxton (Ghost) as well as The Skivvies headliners Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley. In addition to Wartella's comedic turn in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, he has been seen onstage in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, Rent, The Kid and Seussical. Sample his dynamic voice with an acoustic take on the Waitress showstopper "She Used to Be Mine" below.







Zachary Quinto on Why The Boys in the Band Is Like "Gay Summer Camp"

Mart Crowley's iconic play The Boys in the Band is one day away from its official Broadway opening night. Zachary Quinto, one of the show's mega stars, paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan today to spread the word about the comic drama's 50th anniversary production. Broadway alum Quinto talked about celebrating his upcoming birthday onstage and why performing the play eight times a week is kind of like "gay summer camp." Watch Quinto below and don't miss the chance to experience the star-packed play for yourself.











Lance Bass & Nikki Levy to Appear in The Path to Pride at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Former *NSYNC star Lance Bass will appear alongside producer and storyteller extraordinaire Nikki Levy as co-hosts of the upcoming one-night event The Path to Pride at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre on June 25 at 7:00pm. The show, a conclusion to this year's New York Pride celebration, is described as a fun-filled romp packed with stories, music and laughter. The Path to Pride is based on the Audible Original live storytelling special of the same name, which will be released on June 1.



Check Out the Cast of The Scottsboro Boys in Action at D.C.'s Signature

Video footage has been released from the stirring new production of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Tony-nominated musical The Scottsboro Boys, now playing Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The Scottsboro Boys tells the true story of nine young African-American teenagers who were ripped off a train, falsely accused of a crime, hastily tried and sentenced to death in an outrageous disregard of due process. Directed by Joe Calarco and choreographed by Broadway alum Jared Grimes (After Midnight), The Scottsboro Boys is slated to play a limited engagement through July 1. Get a look at the newly released footage below.



