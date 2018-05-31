Broadway BUZZ

Darius de Haas & More to Join Nathan Lee Graham in The Muny's The Wiz
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 31, 2018
Darius de Haas

Everybody rejoice! Broadway alum Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along) is among the newly announced complete cast of The Muny's upcoming centennial-season production of The Wiz. Directed by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn), choreographed by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island) and music-directed by Darryl Archibald (Motown), The Wiz is slated to run from June 19-25 at the beloved St. Louis outdoor theater. De Haas replaces the previously announced Mykal Kilgore, who has exited the production to appear in Encores! Off-Center's Songs for a New World.

Joining de Haas will be newcomer Danyel Fulton as Dorothy, E. Faye Butler (Mamma Mia!) as Addaperle/Evillene and Demetria McKinney (Dreamgirls) as Glinda, with four-legged Nessa appearing as Toto. They join the previously announced Nathan Lee Graham in the title role, Jared Grimes as the Scarecrow and James T. Lane as the Tinman.

The ensemble will include Akilah Ayanna, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Kevin Curtis, Chloe Davis, Timothy L. Edwards, Chavon Hampton, Cameron Anika Hill, Karma Jenkins, Amber Pickens, Malaiyka Amiyna Reid, Allysa Shorte, Donald Shorter, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Sir Brock Warren, Nathaniel J. Washington and Brion Marquis Watson. They will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

The Wiz, a modern take on The Wizard of Oz, follows a shy young woman named Dorothy who is ushered into the mysterious Land of Oz by a snowstorm. The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls. The original Broadway production of The Wiz won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

