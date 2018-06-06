Bruce Springsteen Will Perform at 72nd Annual Tony Awards

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that Bruce Springsteen will make a rare television appearance at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, taking the stage to perform live at the annual celebration of Broadway. The 2018 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8:00pm ET; the ceremony will be telecast live on CBS.



As previously announced, Springsteen will receive a Special 2018 Tony Award for his hit concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway, currently selling out at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many additional accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.



Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the Tony Awards will also feature previously announced appearances by upcoming Beautiful headliner Melissa Benoist, Waitress stars Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen, Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters, Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen and Marisa Jaret Winokur.



Tony nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer are also scheduled to make onstage appearances along with Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.



