Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen Will Perform at 72nd Annual Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2018

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that Bruce Springsteen will make a rare television appearance at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, taking the stage to perform live at the annual celebration of Broadway. The 2018 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8:00pm ET; the ceremony will be telecast live on CBS.

As previously announced, Springsteen will receive a Special 2018 Tony Award for his hit concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway, currently selling out at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many additional accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the Tony Awards will also feature previously announced appearances by upcoming Beautiful headliner Melissa Benoist, Waitress stars Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen, Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters, Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen and Marisa Jaret Winokur.

Tony nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer are also scheduled to make onstage appearances along with Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

Check out the full list of 2018 Tony nominees here.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing Their Hearts Out in First Trailer for A Star Is Born
  2. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale Will Return to Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact
  3. Watch SpongeBob's Ethan Slater Delight TV Audiences with Standout Performance on The View
  4. One Fine Day! Melissa Benoist Previews Her Upcoming Broadway Debut in Beautiful
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge & More Set for Public's 2018-2019 Season; Girl From the North Country to Make North American Premiere

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers