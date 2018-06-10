Winners Are Announced for 72nd Annual Tony Awards

The day has arrived! Winners are being announced for the 2018 Tony Awards. Tony nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are hosting the annual celebration of Broadway from New York's Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony is being telecast live on CBS beginning at 8:00pm ET. Be sure to follow Broadway.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live updates and photos from the red carpet!



This nominations list will be updated with winners throughout the night. Happy Tonys!



Best Play

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood

Farinelli and the King by Claire van Kampen

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne

Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo

Junk by Ayad Akhtar



Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants



Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Three Tall Women

Travesties



Best Revival of a Musical

Carousel

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Best Book

Tina Fey, Mean Girls

Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants

Jennifer Lee, Frozen

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit

Best Score

Adrian Sutton, Angels in America

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, the Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie and Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants



Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants

AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Carousel



Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel



Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, The Iceman Cometh



Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women



Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit



Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady



Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh



Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady



Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Carousel



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Santo Loquasto, The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants



Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh

Ann Roth, Three Tall Women



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King

Ben Stanton, Junk



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit



Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickson and Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, The Iceman Cometh



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants