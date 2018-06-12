Broadway BUZZ

Sky Lakota-Lynch Makes His Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2018
Sky Lakota-Lynch
(Photo: Grapevine Public Relations)

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen welcomes newcomer Sky Lakota-Lynch in the role of Jared Kleinman on June 12. Lakota-Lynch replaces original cast member Will Roland, who played his final performance on June 10 in advance of appearing in the off-Broadway premiere of Be More Chill.

“It is a complete dream come true to be making my debut with such an incredible team,” said Lakota-Lynch in an exclusive statement. “Dear Evan Hansen is a show that is universal and needed now more than ever. I can’t wait to get to work and soak up everything I can from Will Roland who is simply brilliant.”

Dear Evan Hansen will mark Lakota-Lynch's first Broadway appearance. His stage credits include Evil People, Land of Broken Toys and Welcome to the Moon. He has been seen on-screen in Iron Fist, Half Life and RuPaul's Christmas Queens.

The current Dear Evan Hansen cast also includes Taylor Trensch, 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Phoenix Best and Alex Boniello.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
