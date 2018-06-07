Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber to Air Coast to Coast Tony Weekend

Broadway.com is joining CBS Television Stations once again this year for the Emmy-winning Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber, the pre-Tony Awards TV special that will air across the country this weekend, in advance of the Tony Awards telecast. The program is set to air at 11:30am on WCBS-TV in New York City (just before CBS Sunday Morning), and on CBS stations across the United States beginning Friday and through the weekend. Emmy winner Imogen Lloyd Webber returns this year to host and give viewers an intimate look at this season’s Tony nominees.



“This has been a wonderful year on Broadway, both artistically and commercially,” said John Gore, Owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. “The Tony Awards represent a year’s worth of hard work on Broadway, and we are thrilled to partner with CBS Television Stations to give viewers and theater fans across the country the special behind-the-scenes access that Broadway.com offers year-round.”



Last year, Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber won a New York Emmy Award for special event coverage.



“I’m grateful to the Broadway.com team for once again asking me to host this special. It’s been a simply magical—or one might even say ‘fetch’ year—for Broadway,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber. “Hopefully, viewers will forgive the un-journalistic tear in my eye when I report on Dad’s Lifetime Achievement Tony Award—the whole family is so very proud of him.”



The half-hour special will bring the Tony-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival to center stage. Imogen Lloyd Webber will host exclusive interviews with Robert Lopez, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Taylor Louderman, Glenda Jackson, Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Ethan Slater, and Noma Dumezweni. Expect to see favorites from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Band’s Visit, Mean Girls, Three Tall Women, Frozen, and many more.



The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 11-time Tony-winning producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 44 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.



Check out the schedule for Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber below.