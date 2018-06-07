Odds & Ends: Zachary Quinto, J.J. Abrams & Doug Wright at Work on Tab Hunter Biopic & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Zachary Quinto, J.J. Abrams & Doug Wright at Work on Tab Hunter Biopic

The Boys in the Band star Zachary Quinto and The Play That Goes Wrong producer J.J. Abrams are producing a new movie based on film star Tab Hunter's memoir Tab Hunter Confidential, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, titled Tab & Tony, follows the forbidden romance of late screen icons Hunter and Anthony Perkins—along with Hunter's experience navigating his sexual orientation in 1950s Hollywood. Doug Wright, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright of I Am My Own Wife, is crafting the screenplay. The announcement of a director and cast is to come.



Casting Announced for Public Theater's Runaways in Central Park

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the upcoming two-night engagement of Liz Swados' groundbreaking musical Runaways at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. The previously announced June 11 and 12 performances will be directed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, with choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. The full company will include Frenie Acoba, Sumaya Bouhbal, Kenneth Cabral, Maxwell Cabral, Taylor Caldwell, Xavier Casmir, Jaiya Chetram, Adleesa Edwards, Aidan Gemme, Reyna Guerra, Dwany Guzman, Noelle Hogan, Christina Jimenez, Jari Jones, Esco Jouléy, Luka Kain, Kylie McNeill, Cele Pahucki, Sam Poon, Siena Rafter, Claudia Ramirez, Ren, Deandre Sevon, Jeremy Shinder, Ripley Sobo, Chris Sumpter and Maxwell Vice. Look back at the 1978 Tony Awards performance from Runaways below.







MCC Theater Names New Midtown Venue

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced that its new midtown home will honor cultural, environmental and preservation philanthropist Robert W. Wilson with the official designation as The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. MCC's new complex, located in the Clinton neighborhood of Manhattan, will be open to the public this November. Its two stages will be inaugurated in early 2019 with the previously announced New York premiere of The Light in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (January 9-February 17, 2019) and the world premiere of Alice by Heart in the Newman Mills Theater (January 30-March 10, 2019).



