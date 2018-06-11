Broadway Grosses: In Advance of Dual Tony Triumph, Three Tall Women Breaks House Record for Third Time

The week preceding the 72nd Annual Tony Awards was a strong one at the Broadway box office, as theatergoers caught up with the nominated productions in advance of Broadway's biggest night. Among the strong performers was the now two-time Tony-winning revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, breaking the Golden Theatre's house record for the third time, with a gross of $994,258.32. The acclaimed staging continues its limited run through June 24, so your last chance is approaching to catch the Tony-winning performances of Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf in person.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 10:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,847,041.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,402,102.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,203,934.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,101,259.50)
5. Wicked ($1,923,023.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($537,109.60)
4. Escape to Margaritaville ($510,088.50)
3. Travesties ($457,007.20)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($365,986.00)
1. Saint Joan ($264,282.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.44%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.55%)
3. Come From Away (101.92%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.58%)
5. Hamilton (101.55%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (83.75%)
4. A Bronx Tale (79.56%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (75.95%)
2. Kinky Boots (65.11%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (49.78%)
*Number based on five performances
