Erik Lochtefeld & More Complete the Cast of Broadway's King Kong
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2018
Erik Lochtefeld
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Final casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of King Kong, the new musical slated to arrive at the Broadway Theatre this fall. King Kong will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5 with an opening set for November 8.

Completing the principal company is Broadway alum Erik Lochtefeld (Misery) as Lumpy. He joins the previously announced Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow and Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham.

The musical's ensemble will include Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamel Burke-Missouri, Chloe Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, Jovan Dansberry, Bradley Dean, Casey Garvin, Christopher Grant, Lauren Yalango Grant, Khadija Griffith, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Curt James, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Kayla Davion Robertson, Jaquez André Sims, Akron Watson, Jacob Williams, Warren Yang and David Yijae.

Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and music by Marius de Vries (Bombay Dreams) and Eddie Perfect (the upcoming Beetlejuice). Drew McOnie directs.​

King Kong’s design team will include Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director).

