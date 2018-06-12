David Alan Grier & Steven Weber Join Michael Arden-Helmed Annie at Hollywood Bowl

A pair of stage veterans have joined the company of the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming star-studded production of Annie. David Alan Grier will play Daddy Warbucks with Steven Weber as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the new staging scheduled to run from July 27-29. Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island) will direct production featuring choreography by Eamon Foley (13).



Grier is a three-time Tony nominee for The First, Race and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. His screen credits include The Wiz Live! and In Living Color. Weber has appeared on Broadway in The Philanthropist, The Producers, Loot, Home Front and The Real Thing. He has been seen on-screen in Channel Zero, Mom and Wings.



Grier and Weber join a previously announced slate of stars including Tony winner Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell, Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis and Ana Gasteyer as Miss Hannigan.



Annie, which features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, follows the young orphan of the show's title, who is taken from her orphanage and the clutches of cruel Miss Hannigan (Gasteyer) to stay in the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Grier) for the holidays. When Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, they set out on an epic mission to find Annie’s parents. Annie includes such memorable songs as “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “A New Deal for Christmas,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.”



Additional cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.